Nizamabad Congress leaders hail Singh’s role

Nizamabad: Congress leaders and activists across the district paid tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Friday. Floral tributes were offered to his portrait at the Congress Bhavan in Nizamabad and various towns and mandals across the district.

Leaders recalled his contributions to the nation, highlighting his role in shaping the Indian economy and his dedicated service. Nizamabad Rural MLA R. Bhupathi Reddy paid tributes at the Indalwai toll plaza, praising Singh’s vision and commitment to India's progress.

District Congress committee president Manala Mohan Reddy and other party members were also present during the commemorative events.