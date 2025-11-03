Nizamabad Congress Leaders Campaign in Jubilee Hills Byelection

Nizamabad: Senior Congress leaders from the undivided Nizamabad district have been actively participating in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency byelection campaign. Following instructions from the party high command, several key leaders have camped in the constituency to garner support for Congress candidate Naveen Yadav.

State-level chairpersons of various bodies — including the Urdu Academy, Cooperative Committee, and others — such as Taher Bin Hamdan, Manala Mohan Reddy, and Anvesh Reddy, are taking part in the campaign, conducting door-to-door visits and public meetings to mobilise voters.

Former Yellareddy MLA Enugu Ravinder Reddy is also actively touring the constituency to strengthen the party’s outreach. Party sources said the leaders are confident of securing victory for the Congress candidate.

The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) is closely coordinating with senior leaders from across districts to ensure an effective campaign and maximise the party’s chances in the byelection.