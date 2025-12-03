Nizamabad Cong Leaders Camp In Adilabad For Praja Palana Meet

NIZAMABAD: To ensure the grand success of the Praja Palana public meeting in Adilabad on December 4, ruling Congress leaders from Nizamabad district have been camping in Adilabad. As gram panchayat elections are underway, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy will attend the meeting as the chief guest.

Advisor to the state government and senior MLA P. Sudarshan Reddy, Urdu Academy chairman Taher Bin Hamdan, Telangana State Farmers Commission member Gadugu Gangadhar, Nizamabad Urban Development Agency chairman Kesha Venu, former TPCC secretary Narala Ratnakar and other senior leaders visited Adilabad ahead of the Chief Minister’s programme. For the first time, Sudarshan Reddy made two visits to Adilabad to oversee preparations for the Praja Palana public meeting.



