Nizamabad Collector Urges Parties To Support Local Polls

Nizamabad: District collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy said political parties should extend their cooperation to ensure the smooth conduct of local body elections. He stated that all necessary measures have been taken to strictly follow the guidelines of the state election commission, and authorities have been instructed to take steps to conduct the elections peacefully. The district collector stated that the MPTC and ZPTC elections, along with the gram panchayat elections, will be held in two phases in the district. The district collector held a meeting with representatives of recognised political parties at the collectorate here on Tuesday and discussed the arrangements for the local body elections.

Speaking on the occasion, the collector said the election schedule has already been announced and directed that wall writings, flex boards, hoardings, and posters related to political parties should be removed within 24 hours from government offices, bus stations, railway stations, petrol bunks, and other public places. He ordered the immediate removal of unauthorised private properties within 72 hours in the district.

In the district, the notification for the MPTC and ZPTC Phase-I elections will be issued on October 9, and nominations will be accepted from October 9 to 11, between 10:30 am and 5 pm. The first phase of polling will be held on October 23. For the second phase, nominations will be accepted from October 13 to 15 during the exact timings, and polling will be held on October 27. Counting of votes will take place on November 11.

Regarding gram panchayat elections, nominations for Phase I will be accepted from October 21 to 23, between 10:30 am and 5 pm. Polling will be held on November 4. For phase II, nominations will be accepted from October 25 to 27, and polling will take place on November 8. In both phases, polling will be conducted from 7:00 am to 1:00 pm, followed by the counting of votes on the same day from 2 pm onwards. Results will be announced immediately. The collector urged full cooperation from all concerned to ensure the elections proceed smoothly.

Additional collectors Ankit and Kiran Kumar, Zilla Parishad CEO Saya Goud, DPO Srinivas, representatives of political parties, and other officials participated in the meeting.