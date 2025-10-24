Nizamabad Collector Inspects Siddapur Reservoir Works in Varni Mandal

NIZAMABAD: Collector T. Vinay Krishna Reddy inspected the under-construction Siddapur reservoir in Varni mandal on Friday. The project aims to provide irrigation facilities to areas in the Nizamsagar non-command region, which currently lack access to irrigation water.

Recognising the project’s importance, the collector conducted a field inspection to assess challenges and technical issues hindering progress and is working toward their resolution. About two weeks ago, he had reviewed the progress of the reservoir works, and this visit marked another on-site assessment.

To determine boundary limits for bund construction, the collector examined the area along with officials from the revenue, forest, irrigation, and survey and land records departments. As vehicles could not reach the site, he trekked across streams and hills to the bund area and verified the district forest boundary as per the Forest Gazette Notification. He also gathered boundary details from the concerned officials.

The collector discussed land dispute issues with Bodhan sub-collector Vikas Mahato, survey and land records assistant director Ashok, and other officials, instructing them to finalise boundaries accurately through inter-departmental coordination.

He directed officials to take all necessary measures to prevent obstacles to the reservoir’s construction and expedite the work. The collector added that if forest land is required, proposals for acquisition and necessary permissions will be submitted to the government.