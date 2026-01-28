Nizamabad Collector Inspects Municipal Nomination Centres

Nizamabad: District collector Ila Tripathi on Wednesday directed officials to strictly adhere to Election Commission guidelines and ensure a smooth and transparent nomination process for the municipal elections.

As part of election preparedness, the collector inspected nomination receiving centres at the Kanteshwar Municipal Zone Office and TTD Kalyana Mandapam within the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation limits. She verified nomination forms, registers and records maintained at the centres.

In her capacity as in-charge Collector of Kamareddy district, she also visited the municipal office in Banswada town and reviewed the nomination process. She enquired about the number of nominations filed for various divisions and wards on the first day.

The collector instructed officials to ensure the orderly conduct of all stages, including receipt of nominations, scrutiny, disposal of appeals, allotment of symbols and publication of the final list of candidates. She directed that nomination details be verified carefully and uploaded daily on the T-Poll app without delay.

She also asked officials to guide candidates through help desks to ensure submission of complete nomination papers and to clarify doubts. Stressing strict compliance with the Model Code of Conduct, the Collector called for coordinated efforts to conduct peaceful and error-free municipal elections.

Banswada sub-collector Kiranmayi, Municipal Corporation commissioner Dilip Kumar, Banswada Municipal Commissioner Srihariraju and others accompanied the collector.