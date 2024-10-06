Nizamabad Bars Import of DJs

Nizamanad: Nizamabad police commissioner Kalmeshwar Shinganevar said that DJs from neighbouring districts and states will not be allowed to operate within Nizamabad district during the upcoming festivals. He also said that local DJs must strictly adhere to regulations when playing music, noting that high-volume music can cause distress to the elderly, children, and others.



Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud had earlier discussed the issue of permitting local DJs during Dasara, Diwali, and Bathukamma festivals with the commissioner. Subsequently, local DJ owners met with commissioner Shinganevar and submitted a memorandum regarding the matter.

Addressing the gathering, commissioner Shinganevar stated that all DJ operators in the district must obtain the necessary licences and permissions by October 30. He reiterated that DJs from other districts and states are strictly prohibited from performing in Nizamabad and warned that strict action will be taken against those who violate the rules.