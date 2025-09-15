Nizamabad 4th In Resolving Cases At National Mega Lok Adalat

NIZAMABAD: Police Commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya said that, as part of the National Mega Lok Adalat, Nizamabad district secured fourth place in the state for resolving cybercrime and various other cases through compromise.

He congratulated the officials, cybercrime staff, and court staff for their efforts in keeping the district at the forefront at the state level. He explained that during the National Mega Lok Adalat, held over the past month until September 13 across various police stations in the district, long-pending cases with scope for compromise were settled.

He added that the Lok Adalat provides a valuable opportunity to correct mistakes committed in moments of impulse and urged people to avoid unnecessary disputes that disrupt their lives. He emphasised that compromise is often the best path, and both parties should opt for it wherever possible.

Highlighting the need for speedy justice in cybercrime cases, he noted that under the leadership of Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) director Shikha Goel, cybercrime police stations have been established in seven commissionerates, with D4C units set up in each district under the supervision of DSP-rank officers.

In Nizamabad district alone, 138 cybercrime cases registered in different police stations were taken up during this Lok Adalat. Through these cases, ₹42,45,273 was ordered to be returned to victims, with order copies sent to the respective bank nodal officers. The Commissioner further advised that if any citizen in the district falls victim to cyber fraud, they should immediately call 1930 or log on to http://cybercrime.gov.in to file a complaint.