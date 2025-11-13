Nizam Sugar Factory to Reopen, Says Government Adviser Sudarshan Reddy

Nizamabad: State government adviser and senior Congress MLA P. Sudarshan Reddy said that the state government is giving top priority to the medical and education sectors. For the benefit of the people, especially poor families, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has placed special emphasis on strengthening health and education services, he said. He also announced that the prestigious Nizam Sugar Factory will soon be reopened for the benefit of farmers.

Sudarshan Reddy received a grand welcome on Thursday after being appointed as a state government adviser. Congress leaders, party workers and supporters greeted him at the Sai Baba Mandir in Madhavanagar before taking out a rally in the city. TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, Nizamabad Rural MLA R. Bhupathi Reddy and others were present.

Speaking at the event, Sudarshan Reddy alleged that former Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his son K.T. Rama Rao had derailed the state’s development. Meanwhile, TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud highlighted Sudarshan Reddy’s key role in securing Packages 21 and 22 of the Pranahita-Chevella Project for the district.

He further alleged that the BRS government had “poured ₹1,20,000 crore of public money into the Godavari” in the name of the Kaleshwaram project. Mahesh Kumar Goud said the Congress government takes pride in having waived ₹21,000 crore worth of loans within just 15 months. He also announced that an agricultural college would soon be established within the university.

He added that a ₹350-crore road project from Karimnagar-Dharmapuri-Kondagattu-Vemulawada-Limbadri Gutta to Basar has been sanctioned. A new road facility from Karimnagar to Nizamabad will also be developed soon, he said. The state government has additionally sanctioned ₹4 crore for the construction of a tourism guest house on the premises of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple at Bheemgal-Limbadri Gutta, he said.