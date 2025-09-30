Nizam Era Temple Without Signboard Opens Only for Dasara

Hyderabad: The Renuka Yellamma Temple, A temple built by Raja Rai Rayan in the 1780s, located in the busy Old City between Charminar and Falaknuma, opens only during Navaratri and Dasara. The temple, managed by a family trust, imposes several restrictions, including a ban on photography. As the temple is open only for a few evening hours, it draws large crowds from the surrounding areas. Veterans of Shah Ali Banda, along with historians, narrated the temple’s history to Deccan Chronicle.

The Renuka Yellamma Temple is housed inside the Raja Rai Rayan Devdi, once a palace and administrative seat of the Rai Rayan family in Hyderabad. The devdi was famous for its clock tower, which city residents once relied upon to tell the time. Today, much of the Devdi has been converted into a commercial complex, while the temple inside continues to be opened only during the festival.

The temple enshrines Renuka Yellamma, a Shiva Lingam, and Nandi. According to Jugmohan Kapoor, a veteran resident of Shah Ali Banda, “The family shifted away from here long ago, but during these 10 days they return to stay in the Devdi. They spend a day preparing and cleaning before the festival begins and leave after the celebrations end. Around half a century ago, when there was no electricity, I used to supply Petromax lights for the temple. I also ran a cycle taxi and hired out Petromax lamps. That gave me access to the temple when it was open. I learnt from the family that the deity appeared in the dream of Rani Sabh and instructed her to build the temple inside the Devdi.”

Local residents also maintain the temple’s tradition. Kranthi Kumar, a resident of Shah Ali Banda, said, “Many devotees ensure they visit every year, as the temple is open only for 10 days annually. Since there is no board or nameplate outside, only Old City residents know about its existence.”

The devdi itself reflects the rich history of Hyderabad and the once-prominent Rai Rayan family. Historian Anuradha Reddy explained, “The Raja Rai Rayan Devdi was a palace and administrative seat of the Rai Rayan family. Born into a Hindu Brahmin family tracing its roots to Raja Krishnaji Pant, Bhalerao studied under the patronage of the Nizam. He was a childhood friend of the Nizam and remained a staunch loyalist throughout his life. In 1785, he was given the title of Diyanatwanth, a mansab of 2,000 cavalry, and jewellery. In 1786, he became the peshkar (deputy minister) of the state. A few years later, the Nizam appointed him as the dewan (prime minister) of the state.”