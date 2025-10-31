 Top
Nizam-Era Silver Coins Unearthed In Pedapalli

Telangana
31 Oct 2025 11:46 PM IST

The coins bear Urdu inscriptions and feature the Charminar symbol. Officials said the collection was recovered from a heritage building owned by a local family. The coins will be preserved and displayed at the State Archaeology Museum, the department said.

Of the 10 coins, two belong to the reign of the sixth Nizam, Mir Mahboob Ali Khan (1869–1911), and seven to the seventh Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan (1911–1948).—DC Image

Hyderabad: The department of heritage has received 10 silver coins discovered in Cheemalapeta village of Pedapalli district. District officials handed over the coins to Prof. K. Arjun Rao, director of the heritage department. The coins, each weighing about 10 grams, date back to the Nizam era.

Of the 10 coins, two belong to the reign of the sixth Nizam, Mir Mahboob Ali Khan (1869–1911), and seven to the seventh Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan (1911–1948). The coins bear Urdu inscriptions and feature the Charminar symbol. Officials said the collection was recovered from a heritage building owned by a local family. The coins will be preserved and displayed at the State Archaeology Museum, the department said.

