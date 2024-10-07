Nizam Club President Zafar Javeed Reelected

Hyderabad: Incumbent Nizam Club president Zafar Javeed was reelected to the post in an election, defeating his rival candidate Karuna Dundoo with a margin of 100 votes.

Zafar Javeed secured 1,103 votes out of the 2,117 votes polled through electronic voting machines (EVMs), while his rival got 1,003 votes. Although the 140-year-old club has more than 6,000 eligible voting members, many reside abroad. The election took place on Sunday, with results announced later that evening.

Zafar Javeed, who serves as the chairman of Muffakham Jah College of Engineering, was first elected in October 2022 for a two-year term.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Zafar Javeed, who is now serving as president for a second time, said, "The members have chosen me for the continued development of this club."

Explaining his future agenda, he said, "The club requires certain modernisations. We host many guests from other affiliated clubs, so the guest rooms will be refurbished to international standards. We also plan to introduce a mini supermarket, expand the number of banquet halls, and hold music festivals more frequently."

He noted that the club is renowned for its cuisine, but improvements are still needed in that area. "In the last two years, we've enhanced the sporting facilities and expanded amenities for female members, which has led to increased participation by women and families in various activities."

His son, Aamer Javeed, the Youth Congress vice president for the state, assisted him during the campaign for the elections.

Zafar Javeed is the son of Syed Amjad Khan, who was the longest-serving president of the club, holding the position for 18 years. During his tenure, the club became famous for its ethnic Hyderabadi cuisine and underwent significant transformations, cementing its status as one of Hyderabad's premier clubs.