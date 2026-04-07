Nizam Built Nims After Seeing Plight of Youngster at OGH, Says Nizam's Kin

Hyderabad: The descendants of the seventh Nizam Mir Osman Ali Khan on Monday visited the Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (Nims) on the occasion of the former ruler’s 140th birth anniversary. They recalled that Nizam VII laid the foundation for the hospital after seeing the condition of young patients at Osmania General Hospital, , which led to the foundation of a specialised medical institution.

During the visit, Najaf Ali Khan, a descendant of the Nizam, paid floral tributes to the portrait of Mir Osman Ali Khan and other eminent personalities. During at a meeting was held in the NIMS boardroom, Najaf Ali Khan described Mir Osman Ali Khan as a symbol of humanitarian values and highlighted his contributions to public welfare, particularly in the healthcare sector.

Najaf Ali Khan also noted that through the Nizam’s Charitable Trust, the land for Nims was leased to the government for 99 years at a nominal rent of Re.1 per year. Later, the Nawab visited the dialysis ward, interacted with patients, and distributed fruits. Several members of the Nizam family and dignitaries were present at the event.

Najaf Ali Khan also felicitated Nims director Prof. Nagari Beerappa, Dean Dr Liza Rajashekar, executive registrar Shanti Veer, medical superintendent Dr Nimma Satyanarayana, and senior doctors including Dr Gangadhar, Dr Sadashivudu, Dr Amareshwar, and assistant medical superintendent Dr Salman. The Nims management also felicitated Najaf Ali Khan.