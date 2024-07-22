Top
Telangana
DC Correspondent
21 July 2024 7:25 PM GMT
Niyanshi Furniture Offers 40% Off in Hyderabad
Actresses Sravanthi Chokaropu and Preeti Sundar were present at the launch of the monsoon discount offer. (Image By Arrangement)


HYDERABAD: Niyanshi Furniture & More, which recently launched three outlets in the city, said that it was offering a monsoon discount of 40 per cent on a range of items including sofas, cots, beds, tables, dining tables

Niyanshi Furniture operates showrooms located at Alwal, Attapur, and Nagaram. Company official Akash said Niyanshi Furniture & More would be opening seven more showrooms in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Mr stated: "Our goal is to provide not just furniture, but pieces of art that inspire and enhance your living space."

Actresses Sravanthi Chokaropu and Preeti Sundar were present at the launch of the monsoon discount offer, the statement said.


