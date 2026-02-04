Make BJP Win In Civic Polls, Teach CM Lesson: Nabin

Hyderabad: BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Wednesday accused the Revanth Reddy-led Congress government of being incompetent and extortionist and urged the people of Telangana to back the BJP in municipal elections with a 35 per cent vote share.

Addressing his first-ever Vijaya Sankalpa Sammelanam in Mahbubnagar, the newly-elected BJP president called the municipal elections a fight to reclaim people's self-respect and the state's future. He hoped to hoist the Bhagwa flag from panchayats to Parliament, echoing former party chief Amit Shah's vision.

He showered praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s generosity towards Telangana by allotting a whopping `5,455 crore for rail projects, industrial corridors linking Hyderabad-Nagpur and Hyderabad-Warangal, plus fresh schemes for pharma and textiles.

In sharp contrast, the Congress made tall promises but cheated everyone, including farmers, Dalits, BCs, and women. While Revanth Reddy stalls, the BJP national president said Modi forges ahead, inking EU trade deals that even forced the US to slash tariffs, safeguarding the interests of citizens.

Nabin said Revanth Reddy's statement that "Muslims mean Congress, Congress means Muslims" has exposed the Congress's "real face”. This Muslim appeasement fuels temple attacks and restrictions hurting Hindu sentiments, he charged.

The BJP national president claimed that Telangana's Waqf Board is the richest one in the country, which owns 75,000 acres of property, thanks to the government’s generosity. “Everyone is aware of how the Congress put hurdles on the Waqf Act. The BJP workers stand ready to sacrifice if Hindu feelings get trampled,” he warned sternly.

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy dared Revanth Reddy to list fulfilled election pledges that he fulfilled beyond free buses after two years in power. He also alleged that a secret deal was struck between former chief minister K. Chandrashekhar Ran and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to hide the BRS corruption. “Many agitations started by the BJP kicked off from Mahabubnagar got huge success. The current one ahead of municipal polls will bring grand triumphs for the party,” he said.

State party chief N. Ramchander Rao slammed house arrests of BJP activists in Nalgonda, and predicted that the Congress's highhandedness will take it down like Chandrashekhar Rao's arrogance did the BRS in the Lok Sabha polls.

On criticism against the Union Budget, he shot back, “How much did you allot to Mahbubnagar or Nalgonda in the state budget? Charging that the Congress pickpockets people, Ramchander asked people to elect the BJP locally and assured direct Central aid. Earlier, hundreds of BJP activists turned up to Shamshabad Airport and received the party president by raising party flags and drum beats.