NITHM Programme Sparks Women's Success in Hospitality in Asifabad

Hyderabad: Swapna Choudhary of Asifabad worked as a caterer but struggled to achieve stability. Now, she runs a canteen at a government hospital in Asifabad, offering freshly prepared food.

She was a first-batch pass-out of the Indira Mahila Shakthi canteen management training programme at the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM). The programme, launched by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, helps women trainees learn skills and receive support to start small businesses like canteens and catering services.

“We were given spaces in government hospitals to start our canteens, where we prepare and sell food. Life was tough before, but now we can earn and support our families. This is especially important for women in our villages,” said Narahari Vakiti, a participant from the second batch.

Krishna Kumari from the third batch shared her journey of starting a dry canteen at the Secretariat in Hyderabad. "We were trained in cooking, maintenance and customer service during the 10-day programme. It has helped us support our families financially and encouraged women like us to be independent," she said.

Vijaya Lakshmi from the fourth batch now runs a canteen and a small bakery in the collector’s office with three people.

Tejaswini Bhosley, a participant from the fifth batch, said, “I completed the training and submitted my certificate and letter to the collector's office, requesting a place. I’m still waiting for a location but am continuing my shop at home. I’m excited and ready to start my business.”

The training covers topics such as preparing vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes, bakery items and managing operations. Participants also receive guidance on setting up businesses, loans and certifications.

“For many women, this programme has been a turning point,” said Michelle J. Francis, senior assistant professor (training & consultancy) and placement officer, who coordinates the training programmes at NITHM.

Chef M.K. Ganesh from NITHM said of the training programme, “They faced challenges, but by the end of it they were confident and ready to start their businesses. My team, including chefs and faculty, worked together to teach both practical and theory lessons. We also visited some of the participants' shops in Hyderabad and many are doing well.”