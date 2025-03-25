NIT Warangal, Startup foundation sign MoU to boost innovation

Warangal: The National Institute of Technology Warangal (NITW) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the International Startup Foundation of Karnataka to promote entrepreneurship and innovation.

The agreement was signed by NITW Director Prof. Bidyadhar Subudhi and foundation founder J.A. Chowdhary at a ceremony on the university campus in Hanamkonda.





This partnership aims to mentor startups, provide networking opportunities, and support aspiring entrepreneurs. A chapter of the International Startup Foundation will be set up at NIT Warangal, facilitating mentorship programmes and workshops.

Chowdhary emphasised the potential of Tier II and III cities like Warangal in fostering entrepreneurship. Prof. Subudhi expressed gratitude, highlighting the initiative’s alignment with NITW’s vision to contribute to India’s economic growth through innovation.

