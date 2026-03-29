Nirmal SP Wins Skoch Award For Police Akka

HYDERABAD: Nirmal district SP G. Janaki Sharmila received the Skoch Award in New Delhi on Saturday for the Police Akka programme. She said the scheme’s success lay in students overcoming fear and speaking openly about their problems.

The initiative aims to support girl students who hesitate to approach police. As part of it, women officers stay overnight in KGBV schools, listening to students’ concerns and counselling them on good touch, bad touch, the Pocso Act and child marriage. More than 7,000 students and women are said to have benefited. Police also conduct village patrols and respond promptly to Dial 100 calls, providing speedy justice.

DGP B. Shivadhar Reddy praised the programme, calling it a community policing model that has won nationwide appreciation. “Police Akka stands as an assurance to address complaints of harassment, domestic violence and cyber crimes faced by women and girls,” he said.