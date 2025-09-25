Nirmal Police Arrest Notorious Criminal Rauf

Adilabad: Nirmal police arrested notorious criminal Sheik Rauf (36) of Dharmabad, Maharashtra, for carrying out illegal activities in Nirmal town. A police team led by ASP Rajesh Meena and Town CI Praveen Kumar raided a house in Nirmal on Tuesday night and took him into custody.

Briefing the media at a press conference on Wednesday, Police Superintendent Janaki Sharmila said the accused was involved in illegal sand mining and in diverting ration rice (PDS), polishing it, and selling it under various fine quality rice brands.

She added that Rauf had been operating his illegal businesses in Nirmal and other bordering districts of North Telangana. Cases against him have been registered in Bhainsa, Basar, Nirmal Town, and Thanur police stations. The SP confirmed that he was arrested in Nirmal town.