Nirmal Panchayat Secretary In ACB Net

Telangana
M Srinivas
24 Jun 2025 4:10 PM IST

The arrested person demanded bribe for doing an official for processing new water plant application of the complainant's wife

Telangana ACB on Tuesday arrested Marti Shiva Krishna, a Panchayath Secretary of Godserial grampanchayat in Nimal district, while he demanded and accepted a bribe omount of Rs.12,000 from a complainant. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) here on Tuesday arrested Marti Shiva Krishna, a Panchayath Secretary of Godserial grampanchayat in Nimal district, while he demanded and accepted a bribe omount of Rs.12,000 from a complainant.

He demanded bribe for doing an official for processing the new water plant application of the complainant's wife and for allotting the house number to the water plant.

The tainted bribe amount of 12,000 was recovered from the possession of Krishna. Both hand fingers of Krishna yielded positive results in the chemical test, according to ACB.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
