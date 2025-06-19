Nirmal Officials Intensify Nala Desiltation To Prevent Monsoon Flooding

ADILABAD: To prevent flooding in low-lying areas during the monsoon, Nirmal municipal officials have intensified efforts to desilt and clear encroachments from Nalas across the town.

Municipal staff have undertaken desiltation and encroachment removal in several identified colonies. So far, they have cleaned Jaulinala, and the Nalas stretching from Mancherial Chowrasta to Vidyanagar Colony, NRI Colony to Siddapur, and Indranagar Chingate to the fish market.

To ensure the free flow of drainage water, officials widened the Nalas and removed minor encroachments. These measures are crucial, as the main Nalas in several colonies have previously overflowed, with floodwaters entering residential areas and apartment complexes.

Over the past three years, many low-lying areas in Nirmal town have experienced severe flooding, requiring rescue teams to evacuate affected families to safer locations. Floodwaters, mixed with food, garbage, and sewage, have frequently inundated main roads, especially during heavy rains.

Officials noted that encroachments have blocked the free flow of drainage water, contributing to extensive damage during floods. Residents of low-lying areas are increasingly worried about incessant rains and the threat of future flooding.

It is observed that the creation of new districts has spurred demand for land, boosting real estate activity and leading to illegal encroachments on government lands, tanks, Nalas, and culverts. Rapid urban growth and the merger of nearby gram panchayats into municipalities have added to planning challenges in town development.

Encroachments of local water bodies and tanks have caused them to overflow, with floodwaters even reaching NH-44 in Nirmal town in the past.

Nirmal additional collector (Local Bodies), Faizan Ahmed, recently inspected several colonies where garbage had been dumped into Nalas, where encroachments were present, and where Nalas were blocked due to siltation. He stressed that removing encroachments and desilting Nalas is essential to prevent floods and waterlogging. He also emphasised the need for public awareness campaigns to discourage residents from dumping garbage into Nalas.

Nirmal municipal commissioner Jagadishwar Goud stated that the municipality has identified multiple colonies where Nalas have been blocked due to encroachments, causing water to overflow. He added that some encroachments have already been removed, and the municipality has begun clearing the Nalas to ensure the free flow of water and prevent flooding in vulnerable areas.