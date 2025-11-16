BJP Leaders Urge Gadkari for Faster Flyover Construction to Ease Hyderabad’s Traffic Crisis

Hyderabad: BJP MP Etala Rajender and party leaders met Union minister Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur, and urged him to speed up construction work on flyovers as motorists had been enduring significant hardships with prolonged traffic jams.

He was accompanied by BJP floor leader A. Maheshwar Reddy and Boath MLA Ramarao Patel. The delegation submitted a report on the status of work at different flyover projects.

Rajender specifically brought to the minister’s attention the Uppal flyover on the Warangal highway and the Kompally flyover on the Nizamabad highway. Gadkari responded positively and assured a review with officials to expedite these projects.

Rajender said the traffic volume was rising on the Balanagar-Narsapur highway and requested the construction of a flyover there as well as a flyover near Sagar crossroad, as a new highway was proposed connecting Nagarjunasagar and Amaravati.