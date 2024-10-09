Nirmal Collector Announces Rs.500 Bonus for Fine Quality Paddy Purchased from Rainy Season

Adilabad: Nirmal district collector Abhilasha Abhinav announced on Tuesday that the state government will provide a bonus of Rs 500 per quintal for fine quality paddy purchased from the rainy season at the purchasing centres. She urged agriculture officials to raise awareness among farmers about the bonus offered by the state government.

The Collector stated that checkposts would be set up at inter-state borders, along with mobile checkposts, to control the illegal transportation of paddy. She reviewed the arrangements for establishing paddy purchasing centres and creating facilities at these centres for farmers. She instructed officials to establish separate purchasing centres for fine quality paddy and 'Doddu Biyyam,' ensuring that the details of the purchasing centres are marked on the bags of fine quality rice and that the two varieties of rice are transported separately to the rice mills. The collector also directed the concerned officials to ensure that the payment is deposited into the bank accounts of farmers within 48 hours, emphasising that there should be no delay in milling the rice.

District supply officer Kiran Kumar, district manager Venugopal, district agriculture officer Anji Prasad, and RTO Vijayalaxmi, along with millers and members of the lorry owners association, were present.