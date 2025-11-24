Niranjan Reddy Slams Kavitha, Calls Her Liquor Rani

Hyderabad: Former minister and senior BRS leader S. Niranjan Reddy on Monday severely criticised K. Kavitha, the former BRS leader and MLC, calling her ‘Liquor Rani’, after her criticism of him that Niranjan Reddy claimed undue credit for bringing irrigation to Wanaparthi by getting himself called as ‘Neella Niranjan Reddy’.

Responding to Kavitha’s comments at him in Wanaparthi earlier in the day, Niranjan Reddy addressing Kavitha, said “I did not ask anyone to call me as ‘Neella Niranjan Reddy'. On the other hand, you had everyone calling you ‘Liquor Rani’.”

Speaking with reporters in Wanaparthi, Niranjan Reddy said Kavitha was “still receiving some respect as she is KCR’s daughter. But she is doing everything to lose that respect. When we were campaigning in thandas, some Lambada women asked me why they were being arrested for brewing arrack while KCR’s daughter can do liquor business.”

He added that it was Kavitha and her pride that was the primary reason for KCR’s overall defeat in the last election. On Kavitha’s charges that he owned multiple farmhouses, he said all he had was one home along with agricultural land unlike her luxurious farmhouse in Gandipet. “Where did she get the money to have a home like that? Kavitha’s anger at BRS leaders like me is because we are willing to follow her and join Telangana Jagruti despite her requests,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Kavitha who was in Wanaparthi as per of her public outreach tour of the state, attacked Niranjan Reddy alleging that he was perpetrating atrocities on all those who oppose him in Wanaparthi. She also alleged that T Harish Rao was shielding Niranjan Reddy’s deeds by not letting KCR know about them. “And if Niranjan Reddy speaks as he pleases about me, then be warned, heads will roll, she said, adding that he also failed to bring any irrigation to the region but claims credit for projects supplying water to farmers.