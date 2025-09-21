Nine Unrecognised Political Parties in Telangana Delisted by Election Commission

Hyderabad: Following Election Commission of India (ECI) directions, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C. Sudharshan Reddy on Saturday said that nine registered unrecognised political parties (RUPPs) from the state had been delisted for failing to comply with statutory norms.

The delisted parties are: All India Azaad Congress Party, All India BC OBC Party, BC Bharatha Desam Party, Bharat Labour Praja Party, Lok Satta Party, Mahajana Mandali Party, Nava Bharat National Party, Telangana Pragati Samithi, and Telangana Independent Party. These parties, though registered, remained unrecognised and did not meet the mandatory compliance requirements under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Four of the parties are based in Hyderabad, another four in Medchal-Malkajgiri, and one in Bhadradri-Kothagudem. According to the CEO, the ECI’s decision was communicated to the GHMC commissioner, who is the Hyderabad district election officer, and all collectors for immediate follow-up action.

Reiterating the Commission’s emphasis on electoral accountability, Sudharshan Reddy said that strict enforcement of compliance rules is vital to maintain transparency in the democratic process and that non-compliant parties cannot retain their registered status.