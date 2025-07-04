Nine Sigachi Blast Victims Continue to Remain Untraceable

Hyderabad: Nine persons, who were on the floor of Sigachi Industries’ pharma factory at Pashamylaram during the June 30 blast, continue to remain untraceable.

According to officials, forensic experts have identified 30 bodies by conducting DNA tests and handed over bodies to their family members. Around 33 persons who suffered burn injuries are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

"The clearing debris at the blast spot has been completed, and the staff collected only parts of the organs, which were shifted to the lab for DNA tests. As many as nine persons went missing and have not yet traced them after the blast took place at the company premises," the officials said.

A delegation of officers led by Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao visited the spot and conducted a review with the three-member expert committee at Pashamylaram. The Chief Secretary also inquired about relief measures being taken up at the mortuary. District authorities explained the situation to the chief secretary, who asked the committee members to analyse the cause of mishap and submit a report to the government.

The officials also took up sanitation work at the blast premises to prevent emanating foul smell. The officials also interacted with the doctors on providing better treatment for injured persons.