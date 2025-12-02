Nine Runners Complete 24-Hour Challenge At Gaudium Stadium Run

Hyderabad: Nine runners participated in the 24-hour run during the 5th edition of the Gaudium Stadium Run 2025 held by Hyderabad Runners Society, on Sunday. In all, around 520 runners participated in the event that featured continuous running formats stretching to 24 hours, 12 hours, six hours and a 12-hour relay.

The stadium run concluded after 24 hours after it began on Sunday night. A total of 65 relay teams, each consisting of six runners, participated in the 12-hour relay format. running in two-hour slots.

The team category mandated gender inclusive promoting equality and team spirit. The solo format included 92 runners in the six-hour run and 32 runners in the 12-hour event apart from nine in the 24-hour format.

The run was flagged off by K. Nityananda Reddy, vice-chairman and managing director of Aurobindo Pharma and Ramakrishna Reddy, CEO of Gaudium, Arun Kumar Kaliappan, president Hyderabad Runners Society and Sudhakar, race director.