Nine Gates of Musi Project Open, Road Connectivity Disrupted in Yadadri-Bhongir

Nalgonda: Road connectivity in several areas of Yadadri-Bhongir district was disrupted on Saturday as the Musi river overflowed onto low-level bridges at Vemulakonda, Juluru, Bibinagar, and Sangem Bheema Lingam.

Vehicular movement between Vemulakonda and Lakshmipuram in Valigonda mandal was affected as water flowed onto a low-level bridge on the outskirts of Vemulakonda. Similarly, the road between Juluru and Radravalli was submerged, and connectivity between Choutuppal and Bhongir was disrupted due to water over the Sangem Bheema Lingam bridge. Barricades were set up to prevent vehicles from using these routes.

Authorities warned that traffic between Suryapet and Miryalaguda could be impacted if the Musi project’s discharge increased further, which may submerge the low-level bridge at Bheemaram.

Nine crest gates of the Musi Project near Kethepally in Nalgonda district were lifted by four feet, releasing 23,373 cusecs of water downstream following an inflow of the same magnitude. Officials noted that inflows could increase further by the afternoon due to heavy rains in Hyderabad and the lifting of gates at Osman Sagar.

Irrigation department officials have cautioned residents living along the Musi river to remain alert and avoid approaching the river or entering its waters for fishing.