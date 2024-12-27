NIN scientist elected NAAS fellow

Hyderabad: Dr G. Bhanuprakash Reddy, Scientist G and head of the biochemistry division at the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), has been elected as a fellow of the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences (NAAS). The recognition came in acknowledgment of his outstanding contributions to nutritional sciences.

Dr Reddy’s research is focused on human nutrition, including nutrient requirements, deficiencies, and the impact of food and nutrition on chronic diseases. His work includes the discovery of roles for micronutrients in managing diabetic complications and revealing how micronutrient deficiencies can affect molecular processes linked to age-related disorders.

He has also made significant strides in identifying novel bioactive molecules for diabetes management.

With a body of work comprising over 250 research papers, an h-index of 57, and over 10,000 citations, Dr Reddy has received numerous prestigious awards. These include the ICMR-Basanti Devi Award, the Scopus India Young Scientist Award, and the ICMR-Dr V.N. Patwardhan Prize. He has also delivered the SG Srikantia Memorial Lecture for the Nutrition Society of India.

Dr Reddy is a fellow of several reputed scientific organisations, including the International Union of Nutritional Sciences (IUNS), the National Academy of Medical Sciences (NAMS), and the Telangana Academy of Sciences. He currently serves as the Vice-President of the Nutrition Society of India and the Telangana Academy of Sciences. Additionally, he is an active member of the FSSAI Scientific Panels and other prestigious scientific bodies.