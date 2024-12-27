NIN invents grass-based menopause care therapy

Hyderabad: Researchers at the National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) have secured a patent for an innovative menopause care formulation. This breakthrough combines Ayurveda with scientific validation and uses an indigenous grass as its primary ingredient, addressing key concerns surrounding hormonal replacement therapy (HRT).

Developed by Dr Vandana Singh, an Ayurvedic clinician turned researcher, under the mentorship of Dr B. Dinesh Kumar, head of the drug division at NIN, the patented formulation is part of the herbal alternative therapies (HALT) initiative.

Dr Singh’s non-hormonal rherapy (NHT) draws from her clinical experience and ancient Sanskrit texts, offering a safer, more sustainable solution to menopausal syndrome, which is expected to affect over 1.2 billion women worldwide by 2030.

Traditional HRT has long been linked to various side effects, including bleeding, liver problems and an increased risk of breast cancer, heart disease and stroke. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued warnings about the prolonged use of HRT, raising the demand for safer alternatives.

Dr Singh's formulation aims to fill this gap. According to NIN, the research offers benefits such as improved bone health, enhanced liver function and relief from metabolic disorders—all without carcinogenic risks, even with long-term use. Its eco-friendly and cost-effective nature further enhances its appeal.

The research process involved identifying plant species, quality control, prototype development and adherence to regulatory standards. The outcome is a scientifically validated, non-hormonal solution that prioritises safety and efficacy. This work has been internationally recognised, shortlisted for the prestigious Alice and Albert Netter Prize 2023 by the European Society of Gynaecology, and published in peer-reviewed journals, underscoring its global relevance.