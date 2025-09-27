NIN Day Focuses on AI in Food Research

Hyderabad: The ICMR–National Institute of Nutrition (NIN) celebrated its Foundation Day on Friday with participation from scientists, academicians and policymakers. Delivering the keynote virtually, Dr Rajiv Bahl, secretary, department of health research and director general, ICMR, highlighted NIN’s role in revising India’s dietary guidelines and shaping national nutrition policies. He underlined the importance of NIN’s ongoing pan-India nutrition study in addressing contemporary health challenges.

NIN director Dr Bharti Kulkarni reflected on the institute’s leadership in public health nutrition. Dr Ch. Mohan Rao, president of the Telangana Academy of Sciences, urged the adoption of AI and personalised nutrition tools to tackle malnutrition and climate-linked health risks. Dr Anurag Bhargava of Kasturba Medical College delivered the first Foundation Day Oration on nutrition and tuberculosis, presenting evidence on the role of diet in reducing TB incidence.

Highlights included the launch of maternal nutrition e-modules for training frontline workers, and the release of the Infuse Nutrition Innovation Summit brochure showcasing advances in food technology, AI-based nutrition and diagnostics. The third Tulpule Awards were also presented. Dr Subba Rao M. Gavaravarapu won in the senior category, while Dr Ravindranadh Palika and Dr Teena Dasi were recognised in the junior category.