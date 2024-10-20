NIMS Uses DBS To Treat Patient with Rare Neurological Disorder

HYDERABAD: A team of neurosurgeons at Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (Nims) used an advanced medical procedure called Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) to treat a 23-year-old patient suffering from dystonia. It is a rare neurological disorder where the patients have abnormal and painful twisting movements of the hands, legs, neck or at times entire body.

The patient who had hearing and speech impairments from birth caused by a rare genetic mutation, went to Nims with severe involuntary movements and feeding difficulties. He was facing severe difficulty in swallowing food as there were significant twists in his neck and body, making him dependent on his parents for his daily activities.

Doctors at Nims assessed him carefully and suggested Deep Brain Stimulation therapy. Though it was a costly procedure, with the help of the CM Relief Fund, the patient successfully underwent the surgery. After the surgery, he had a dramatic improvement in dystonia and was relieved of neck pain. His parents described the DBS surgery as a miracle, as it restored the ability of their son to walk and work.

The DBS is an advanced neurosurgical procedure that has significantly helped patients with several neurological disorders, including Parkinson's disease, essential tremors, dystonia and certain psychiatric conditions like obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). The procedure involves implanting a small device, popularly known as " the brain pacemaker," which delivers electrical impulses to specific areas of the brain. These impulses help regulate abnormal brain activity, reducing symptoms such as tremors, muscle stiffness and involuntary movements. One of the key advantages of DBS is its precision in selectively stimulating the affected areas of the brain.

Dr Sireesha Yareeda, a senior neurologist at Nims, said, “The advantage of DBS is the adjustability, that is the patient’s outcome can be fine-tuned based on his symptoms and minimising the side effects.” Dr Yerramaneni Vamsi Krishna, a senior neurosurgeon, pointed out that many patients hesitate to seek surgical opinions due to perceived risks. "However, DBS is distinct from traditional brain surgeries and is a relatively safe procedure. The advances in technologies like the brain-sensing capabilities of DBS would lead to better and faster symptomatic relief,” he explained. Recently, the Telangana government included the DBS surgery in the Aarogyasri scheme and was already available under the Employee’s Health Scheme (EHS) at the NIMS.