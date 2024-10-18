Nims Urology Team Completes 1,000 Kidney Transplants

Hyderabad: The urology team at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (Nims) has completed 1,000 kidney transplants, including many pediatric transplants, over the past decade, marking a major milestone in the institution's renal transplant programme. The team has performed over 100 transplants annually in the past decade, except in Covid-affected 2020.

All these life-saving surgeries have been provided free of cost under the Aarogyasri. This year, the team has conducted 101 kidney transplants till date, comprising 55 live-related and 46 deceased donor transplants, a statement said.

The Nims renal transplant programme was established in 1989 and picked up pace with the introduction of the Jeevandan cadaver transplantation programme. The total number of kidney transplant surgeries performed at Nims stands at 1,730, including over 1,200 transplants conducted since 2012.

These complex transplant surgeries were carried out by the team that also performs over 900 to 1,000 other urological procedures each month. On multiple occasions, the team has successfully conducted two or more transplants in a single day, all while managing other significant surgeries, the statement said.