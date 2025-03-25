NIMS Urologists Join India’s Elite with Historic Robotic Kidney Transplant in South India

Hyderabad: In a groundbreaking achievement, urologists at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) have successfully performed the institute’s first-ever robotic kidney transplant, marking a significant milestone in public healthcare. This rare feat positions NIMS among the elite group of the few hospitals in India to adopt robotic-assisted surgery for renal transplantation.

The recipient, a 33-year-old man from Nalgonda had been battling end-stage renal disease for nearly a decade. After undergoing a live-related kidney transplant in 2017, he later suffered chronic rejection, necessitating a second transplant. This time, he received a cadaveric kidney, making the surgery particularly complex due to previous surgery.

Despite the challenges, the surgery was carried out without any complications, and the newly transplanted kidney functioned immediately, producing good urine output as soon as it was connected, signaling a successful graft and a smooth recovery.

Known for its high-volume transplant program, the Department of Urology and Renal Transplantation in NIMS has now conducted 41 renal transplants in 2025 alone within a span of 2.5 months, bringing its total count close to 2,000.

This is in addition to around 11,000 other urological surgeries that are performed annually. The introduction of robotic technology is expected to further enhance surgical precision, reduce recovery time, and improve patient outcomes.

Professor Dr. Rahul Devraj, the institute’s lead urologist and transplant surgeon, described the robotic transplant as a landmark achievement, adding that it was the first of its kind in a government hospital in South India.

The pioneering procedure was led by Professor Dr. Rahul Devraj, along with senior professor and HoD Dr. Ram Reddy and Assistant Professor Dr. Dheeraj SSS, who were instrumental in executing the complex surgery.

Robotic-assisted kidney transplantation is transforming organ transplant surgery, offering unmatched precision, smaller incisions, minimal postoperative pain, and faster recovery. With this groundbreaking procedure, the NIMS Urology team reaffirms its status as a trailblazer in medical innovation, setting new standards for public healthcare institutions.

By successfully performing advanced urological procedures and tackling complex renal transplant surgeries, NIMS urologists continue to push the boundaries of excellence in patient care and surgical expertise. This historic surgery is not just a technological triumph but a testament to NIMS’ commitment to providing world-class medical care, making advanced treatment accessible to all.

NIMS Director Dr. Beerappa congratulated the urology team for achieving this rare feat, recognizing their dedication and expertise in successfully performing the institute’s first robotic kidney transplant.

Professor Dr. Rahul Devraj, along with the urology team, expressed their gratitude towards Damodar Raja Narasimha, Health Minister, and NIMS Director Dr. Beerappa, for their unwavering support in bringing the latest medical technology to NIMS Hospital, ensuring that cutting-edge healthcare remains accessible to all patients.

The procedure was performed free of cost under the Telangana Aarogyasri Health Scheme. Additionally, the patient will benefit from free access to immunosuppressive drugs, essential for long-term graft survival, further easing the financial burden of post-transplant care.