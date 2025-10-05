NIMS Training Provides Vast Chances:Director

Hyderabad:Consider yourself fortunate to have secured admission at the Nims (Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences), said institute director Dr Bheerappa Nagari, while addressing freshers to the College of Allied Health Sciences at an orientation programme on Saturday.

















He said Nims was an institution equipped with the most advanced diagnostic technologies, skilled technical experts and experienced medical professionals in the country. Training at such a premier institute, he said, will open vast opportunities for them.

Dr Nagari advised students not to be disheartened about not getting a seat in medicine, but instead to make the most of this opportunity to build a bright future. He noted that in the coming years, with the rise of artificial intelligence and machine learning, there will be abundant job opportunities for technical professionals.



He urged students to pursue their chosen courses with discipline and dedication and stay away from social media distractions. Executive registrar Dr Shanti Veer, college principal Shirandas Srinivas and coordinator Damodar Naidu addressed the students.

