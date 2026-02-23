NIMS to Host 'Beacon 2026' National Healthcare Conference from March 13

HYDERABAD: Hospital administration, patient safety and healthcare finance will be discussed at Beacon 2026, a national-level conference from March 13 to 15, to be hosted by the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (Nims). Being held in association with the Academy of Hospital Administration, Hyderabad chapter, the event will begin with pre-conference workshops at Nims on the first dat, and main conference sessions on the next two days at the Komaram Bheem Adivasi Bhavan in Banjara Hills.

The theme, “Building Excellence in Administration, Clinical Operations and Networking,” aims to bring together hospital administrators, clinicians, policymakers, researchers and students from across the country. Abstract submissions closed on February 15, with selected papers and posters to be submitted by March 5. Registration is open in separate fee categories for students and delegates, with concessions for group registrations, organisers said.



