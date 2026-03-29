NIMS to Hold Free Health Camp for Senior Citizens on March 31

Hyderabad: Nizam Institute of Medical and Sciences (NIMS) will organise a free comprehensive health camp for senior citizens on March 31 as part of the Telangana Government’s Mission-100 initiative.

The camp will focus on physical, mental, and functional health assessments for individuals aged 60 years and above. Free diagnostic services including CBP, random blood sugar, serum creatinine, and ECG will be provided.

In addition, participants will have access to physiotherapy and professional counselling services at no cost.

The camp will be held at the Nephrology Seminar Hall, Ground Floor, Old Block, NIMS. Registration will take place between 9:00 AM and 1:00 PM. Participants are required to carry their Aadhaar card for registration.