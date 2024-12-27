NIMS Stays Open Despite Govt Holiday for Manmohan’s Demise

Hyderabad: The Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences cancelled the holiday on Friday which was declared by the government in all educational institutes on account of the passing away of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh.

The institute released a notification in the afternoon that the holiday was cancelled keeping in view patient care services.

"All the faculty and staff are informed that the holiday declared for today has been cancelled in view of patient care services. The OPD, admissions, and discharges will be functional as usual. Hence, all the employees are instructed to join their routine duties accordingly," the circular from the administration said. Other medical colleges observed the holiday as declared.