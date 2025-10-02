NIMS Physio Dept Gets New Equipment

Hyderabad: The Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (Nims) has upgraded its department of physiotherapy with three new cutting-edge medical devices aimed at improving patient treatment and recovery. The equipment, valued at ₹40 lakh, was formally inaugurated by Nims director, Prof. Nagari Beerappa.

The new additions include a Dynamometry Force Measurement System, which accurately assesses muscle strength, joint mobility and balance. It is particularly useful for patients with neuromusculoskeletal conditions, sports injuries, post-surgical rehabilitation and fall prevention in the elderly. The Foot Pressure Analysis System evaluates gait, posture and foot pressure distribution, helping clinicians determine balance issues and orthotic needs. This is especially beneficial for diabetic foot care, sports injuries and orthopaedic and neurological rehabilitation.

The latest Shortwave Diathermy (SWD) device delivers deep tissue therapy to relieve pain, reduce inflammation and aid recovery from conditions such as arthritis, ligament injuries, frozen shoulder, chronic inflammation and venous degenerative disorders.

Speaking at the launch, Prof. Beerappa said, “Technology-driven innovations mark a new phase in physiotherapy care. At Nims, our priority is always to provide the best facilities for patient care.”









Hyderabad: A 10-year-old Syed Zian, a class three studen,t was run over by a DCM van under Ramgopalpet police station limits on Wednesday evening.

The victim Zian, who was pillion riding and Abdul Rehan, his cousin who lives in the same locality of Pathigadda, were driving when a DCM van heading from the rear side hit their Activa bike near Ramgopalpet police station.

Zain, who fell to the road, died on the spot as he was run over by the vehicle, while Rehan suffered multiple injuries and is undergoing treatment in Gandhi hospital, police said.

Both were going to deliver Zain their aunt's tiffin box from Pathigadda, towards MG roads when the accident occurred.

Zain's father Syed Javed works as a mechanic. Following the incident, commuters dialled 100, police rushed to the spot and seized the vehicle and reportedly have taken the van driver into custody.

Police are verifying whether the Activa rider Rehan is a minor for further investigation.

Victim's body has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem.





Missing girl found dead in water tank

Hyderabad: A 7-year-old girl who had gone missing since September 29 was found murdered in a water sump on Wednesday night.

The victim, identified as P Somaya, resided with her grandmother in Chowni Nade-Ali-Baig Madannapet.

Both her hands and legs were tied, and her body was found in the overhead tank of the terrace in the same building, police said.

Victim's family members had also lodged a missing complaint with the Maddannapet police.

Police suspect that she was murdered the same day she went missing, her body has been shifted to OGH hospital mortuary for a postmortem to know the cause of death.

Police are questioning the victim's relatives and detained three persons for questioning.





Durgam Cheruvu set for tourism makeover

Hyderabad: Works are underway to transform Durgam Cheruvu into a major tourism destination. As part of the development plan, sewage that previously flowed into the lake is being diverted to prevent pollution.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) commissioner R.V. Karnan, who inspected the lake on Wednesday along with officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), directed the lakes wing to maintain the water level below the Full Tank Level (FTL) to avoid flooding of nearby residential colonies during heavy rains.

Raheja IT Park has joined the initiative under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme, agreeing to fund the beautification and maintenance of the lake for two years. The works include fencing around the lake, regular cleaning, removal of water hyacinth and floating debris, development of walking and cycling tracks, landscaping and improving greenery.

GHMC officials urged Raheja representatives to expedite the works, while the lakes wing and Strategic Nala Development Programme (SNDP) officials were instructed to accelerate both protective and developmental activities.





Junction gets artistic facelift

Hyderabad: The Chintalkunta Junction in the GHMC LB Nagar zone is getting a facelift with artistic installations and improved aesthetics. The redevelopment includes a renovated waterfall feature, sculptures of deer and flamingos, and a new ‘Telangana Rising’ logo. Given its location on the route to Ramoji Film City, the junction also features a sculpture of a person operating a film camera, which will be refurbished as part of the beautification works. The junction will also be enhanced with decorative illumination to add vibrancy to the area.





Centre sanctions ₹988.6 cr for BharatGen, IIIT-H plays key role

Hyderabad: The Centre has sanctioned ₹988.6 crore for BharatGen, India’s first mission on sovereign AI, and IIIT Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is building some of its most important tools, an Indic document-reading model and a multilingual e-commerce catalogue assistant.

BharatGen, led by IIT Bombay under the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems, brings together institutes including IITs at Mandi, Kanpur, Madras and Hyderabad, alongside IIIT Hyderabad and IIM Indore. Its goal is to create homegrown AI systems that serve India’s multilingual population.

IIIT Hyderabad’s Centre for Visual Information Technology (CVIT) has already delivered two models that show this vision in practice. The first, Patram, is a seven-billion parameter model trained from scratch to read and interpret scanned or photographed Indic documents. “The model’s performance depends on carefully curated data, and that allows us to adapt it to areas such as medicine or law,” said Prof. Ravi Kiran Sarvadevabhatla, who leads the team.

The second, e-VikrAI, is designed for e-commerce. It helps small sellers by automatically creating and voicing product descriptions in multiple Indian languages, reducing manual work and broadening access to customers. Students at CVIT were closely involved in both projects, handling the vast data curation and training processes.

Looking ahead, Prof. Ravi Kiran said the focus is on scaling up. “We want to build domain-specific models, for example in science or agriculture. An upgraded Patram will also process multiple pages and highlight text more effectively,” he said. While the models are open source, the training methods are not yet public, though plans exist to share them later.

IIIT Hyderabad’s director, Prof. Sandeep Shukla, described BharatGen as “a project of strategic importance that can power applications across finance, agriculture, law and cybersecurity.” Prof C V Jawahar, who heads CVIT, called it a unique experiment in academia-led national AI.

Telangana IT minister D.Sridhar Babu, in a statement, said IIIT-H’s work, including Patram and its earlier role in the Bhashini translation mission, shows how the state is helping drive India’s AI sovereignty.





Select staff trained for local body polls

ADILABAD: The district administration conducted training sessions for selected government employees in Adilabad and Nirmal districts on how to organise the upcoming local body elections with transparency.

Staff were trained on the proper use of election materials and instructed on following election guidelines while discharging their duties at polling centres.

The district collectors directed government employees to strictly implement the election model code of conduct and ensure proper use of manpower during the elections.

Adilabad district collector Rajarshi Shah, who is also the District Election Officer, said a toll-free number has been set up to provide information regarding local body elections, including nomination dates, polling centres, and postal ballots. He assured that all queries will be promptly clarified.