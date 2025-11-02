NIMS Hosts MHM Fresher’s Day

Hyderabad: Eighteen students of the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) began their academic journey in the Master’s in Hospital Management (MHM) programme with a lively fresher’s party at the Trauma Auditorium on Saturday.

Medical superintendent Prof. N. Satyanarayana and dean Prof. Liza Rajasekhar inaugurated the programme by lighting the ceremonial lamp and urged the new students to make the most of their time at NIMS.

The celebration featured student-led performances including music, cultural acts and games, creating a vibrant atmosphere. Prominent attendees included assistant medical superintendent Dr Charan Raj, Dr Rakesh, Prof. Sribhushan Raju, Radhika and RMOs Salman, Nikhil, Supraja and Zeeshan.

Prayers held at Bapu Ghat for 42% quota

Hyderabad: The Congress leaders held prayers at Bapu Ghat on Saturday seeking the realisation of 42 per cent reservations for BCs. Organised by the BC Commission, the event was held amidst bhajans in remembrance of Mahatma Gandhi, with leaders staging a silent demonstration holding placards supporting 42 per cent reservation.

Following the Pujya Bapuji Smriti Bhajan programme, BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar addressed the gathering, saying the event reflected Gandhi’s ideals of equality. “Prayers were offered to change people’s minds so that the 42 per cent reservations for BCs can be implemented. The BC movement has gained momentum, and like the struggle for Telangana, the recent bandh shows people’s determination. Beyond politics, everyone should come together to achieve this goal,” he said.

BC Commission chairman G. Niranjan told the media that the Commission decided to offer prayers at Gandhi’s Samadhi at Bapu Ghat to seek 42 per cent reservation for BCs. “We want implementation in education, employment, and local bodies as per our rights,” he said, recalling the Commission’s efforts during the caste survey.

Earlier, Commission members and former MP V. Hanumantha Rao paid floral tributes to Gandhi’s statue and submitted the four Assembly-passed bills at the samadhi before commencing the prayer with Vande Mataram. PCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, BC Finance Corporation chairman Nuthi Srikanth Goud, BC leader Jajula Srinivas, representatives of various caste organisations and social activists participated.