NIMS Gets Multiple Donations Through CSR Besides Heavy Budget Allocation

Hyderabad: The Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (Nims) has launched a series of advanced healthcare initiatives aimed at improving paediatric neurology, spinal surgery, and sustainable energy, made possible through donations from various organisations. Nims director Dr N. Bheerappa also expressed gratitude towards the state government for the allocation of 402 crore in the Budget to the institute.

On Friday, the Department of Neurology inaugurated a paediatric neurology and epilepsy monitoring unit in the Millennium Block. The specialised unit spans around 4,000 sq ft and was funded by donations from the Rotary Club of Moinabad and Premier Energies Ltd. The new facility includes an ICU, HDU, advanced epilepsy monitoring unit, polysomnography lab, and a child development clinic, all designed to cater to children suffering from epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

The unit was inaugurated by Daniel Himelspach, Rotary International president representative.

"This unit will provide specialised care for refractory epilepsy patients requiring surgery, a treatment that typically costs between ₹10 lakh to 15 lakh in private hospitals. Thanks to government schemes like Aarogyasri and the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF), these advanced treatments will be offered at minimal costs to patients," said Dr T. Suryaprabha, head of neurology.

In a parallel initiative, the Department of neurosurgery unveiled a cutting-edge spinal endoscopic surgery system (UBE-BONSS), in the Emergency Block. This advanced system, donated by BHEL-GE Gas Turbine Services Pvt. Ltd (BGGTS), as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme, is aimed at enhancing spinal surgery capabilities. The Rotary Club of Secunderabad Sunrise and the Rotary Sunrise Service Trust played a key role in facilitating this donation.

K. Sharath Choudary, Rotary district governor 2024-25, inaugurated the system in the presence of Himelspach, Dr Bheerappa and Balla Rajasree, joint managing director, BGGTS. The system will particularly enhance minimally invasive spinal surgeries, which cost around of Rs 5 lakh in private hospitals. Dr Vamsi Krishna Yerramneni, professor and head of neurosurgery at NIMS, emphasised that this technology would enable the hospital to provide high-quality spinal care to a larger number of patients, thus improving access to advanced healthcare.

Akruti, managing director of Accordian Solutions, donated solar panels worth Rs 20 lakh to Nims through the Nirman NGO. The 50-kilowatt set-up was installed at the dialysis centre as part of the Project Green Dialysis Initiative. It is expected to generate 200 units of electricity daily, leading to savings of Rs 65,000 monthly. The solar energy unit will support 40 dialysis sessions per day.