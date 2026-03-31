NIMS Free Health Camp Benefits 100 Elderly

Hyderabad:As many as 100 senior citizens availed free medical services at a comprehensive health check-up camp conducted at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) under the Telangana government’s Health Mission-100 programme on Tuesday.

The camp, inaugurated by NIMS director Prof. Nagari Beerappa, was organised by the Department of Geriatric Medicine under the supervision of Prof. Y Satyanarayana Raju. Held at the Nephrology Seminar Hall and the NIMS Wellness Centre, it offered screenings such as complete blood picture, random blood sugar, Serum Creatinine, ECG, and eye examinations. Physiotherapy and counselling services were also provided free of cost.



Prof. Beerappa emphasised that protecting elderly health is vital for society, noting that such initiatives aid early detection and timely treatment. Prof. Raju highlighted the importance of regular check-ups, balanced diet, and lifestyle changes to improve quality of life.

