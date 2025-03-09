NIMS Doctors Perform Life-Saving Heart Transplant

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old man, suffering from a severe heart condition, has been given a new lease on life, thanks to the successful heart transplant surgery performed by NIMS doctors.

The heart of another young man who had recently suffered brain death in a tragic road accident was transplanted into the teen. The surgery was completed on Friday by a team of doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff, led by Dr Amaresh Babu, head of the cardio-thoracic surgery department at NIMS.

Anil Kumar, a resident of Katedan, Rangareddy, had been suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy (DCMP) for the past few years. On medical advice, he registered for a heart transplant under the Jeevandan organ donation programme.