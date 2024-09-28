NIMS docs performs 18 complex heart surgeries on kids ahead of World Heart Day

A 12-member team, led by Dr Ramana Dhannapuneni from Alder Hey Hospital in Liverpool, the UK, collaborated with Nims departments of cardiovascular and thoracic surgeries and anesthesiology. The team also included healthcare professionals from the USA, Abu Dhabi, Italy, and Portugal.

Notable achievements of the camp included successful surgeries on an infant weighing 2 kg and the establishment of protocols for on-table extubation after surgery without need for post-operative ventilator in the ICU, and protocols for post-operative pain relief.

Besides, nearly 700 patients visited the outpatient department of whom almost 450 were scheduled for future surgeries, all covered under government schemes.

The surgeons highlighted that around 6,000 children are born with birth defects every year in the state. Dr Dhannapuneni said that there was a tremendous need in capacity building for treating congenital heart conditions. "These surgeries are not covered under insurance and the parents are also young and just starting their families. There is a great need for developing the infrastructure in the government sector," he said.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Dr Dhannapuneni highlighted that the biggest challenge in meeting the requirements of patients was the availability of facilities. "In the UK, pediatric cardiovascular surgery is a well-organised speciality. There are about ten children's hospitals for a population equal to Telangana's. The second challenge is public awareness and accessibility of treatment. In the UK, the National Health Scheme helps pay for such surgeries," he explained.

While this camp was organised for the third year in Hyderabad, this year, the team also performed 110 surgeries in Karimnagar free. A children's centre was established in Vijayawada.



