NIMS directed to consider case of kidney transplant from sibling
Hyderabad: Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court directed NIMS Hospital Hyderabad to immediately consider a case for kidney transplantation within seven
Hostel welfare officer seeks reinstatement on acquittal
Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court directed the commissioner, SC
HC to examine case of misuse of powers under GHMC Act
Justice T. Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court took on file a writ plea challenging the action of GHMC in demolishing the compound wall of the petitioners at West Kakatiyanagar, Malkajgiri. The judge was hearing a writ plea filed by Annamma Koshy and Thomas Koshy. The petitioners alleged that the respondent authorities demolished the compound wall at their residence, which was constructed 41 years ago, without any notice. The petitioners further alleged that the respondent authorities illegally interfered with their peaceful possession and enjoyment by invoking jurisdiction under Section 405 of the GHMC Act, 1955, which envisaged that the commissioner may without notice, remove anything erected, deposited, or hawked or exposed for sale in contravention of the Act. The petitioner contended that the conduct of the respondent authorities was arbitrary and illegal. The judge, after hearing the petitioners, directed the government pleader to get instructions and posted the matter after two weeks.
Contempt case against land administration chief in promotion case.
Justice T. Madhavi Devi of the Telangana High Court ordered notice to the chief commissioner of land administration (full additional charge) and another in a contempt case. The judge was hearing a contempt case filed by Koukuntla Janaki, tahsildar of Charminar mandal. The petitioner alleged that the authorities had deliberately failed to comply with the orders of the court. Earlier the judge directed the respondents to consider the representation of the petitioner for promotion in accordance with law for the post of deputy collector as was done in the cases of similarly placed person in other departments. The petitioner alleged that despite the orders, the respondents failed to consider her representation of the petitioner. Accordingly, the judge ordered notice and posted the matter for further adjudication.