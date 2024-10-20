NIIMH, Little Known Gem in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In medical advancement, documentation of medical history and heritage plays a very important role. Unknown to many, Hyderabad houses a national institute that documents the history of Indian medical systems. Hidden away in the lanes of Gaddiannaram, Dilsukhnagar, the National Institute of Indian Medical Heritage (NIIMH), is a rich resource for historians and researchers studying traditional Indian medical systems like Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and several components of modern medicine. The institute was formerly known as the National Centre of Indian Medical Heritage.

The institute came into existence as the upgraded Department of History of Medicine in 1956 under the government of Andhra Pradesh and was handed over to the government of India in 1969. It was earlier housed on the third floor of Osmania Medical College and shifted to its present premises in 2009. Currently functioning under the administrative control of the Central Council for Research in Ayurvedic Sciences (CCRAS), ministry of AYUSH, the government of India, it houses a medical history library with over 10,000 books, including rare publications dating back to the 15th century.

Recently, the World Health Organisation (WHO) designated NIIMH as a WHO Collaborating Centre for Fundamental and Literary Research in Traditional Medicine. Shedding light on the rich medical history of Telangana, director of the institute G. P. Prasad said, "One of the earliest inscriptions, dating back to 400 AD, was found in Phanigiri, Mulugu. It mentions Agrabhisaja, a chief physician, who served under King Devasena. This inscription highlights the reverence for medical practitioners, who were even allowed to erect Dharmachakras (sacred pillars) as a symbol of their importance in society."

"Another key piece of medical history is the Sirur inscription from 1,100 AD in Medak. It references Aggalayya, a Jain scholar, Ayurvedic physician and surgeon. Known for his surgical expertise, Aggalayya taught the art of surgery to students from across India and served under four different dynasties. His contributions earned him the title of 'Samanta Raja', a subordinate king, underscoring his stature in society," Dr Prasad highlighted.

In Yaragudi (currently in Andhra Pradesh), Ashoka inscriptions mention the establishment of both veterinary and human hospitals, along with the importation of medicinal plants from surrounding regions. During the era of the Nizams, we see the rise of Unani medicine alongside Ayurveda. The Nizams supported the development of Unani, and the region became a hub for both systems of medicine. "Today, more than 200 medical inscriptions have been collected by our institution," Dr Prasad informed. Furthermore, the records from Tirumukkuddal in Tamil Nadu even detail the establishment of a 15-bed inpatient department with designated surgeons, physicians, and staff, providing a clear picture of early hospital management, the director explained.

Housing two museums dedicated to medical history, the NIIMH showcases some original and thematic art and artifacts. The certificates of the first woman anaestheologist, Lady Rupa Bai Furdoonji; the first batch of students of Hyderabad Medical School; some paintings showing Edward Lawrie's Chloroform Commissions; replicas of surgical instruments mentioned in Susruta Samhita, the first surgeon of India, are some of the exhibits dedicated to Hyderabad.

Through initiatives like the AYUSH Manuscripts Advanced Repository (AMAR) portal, the NIIMH has cataloged an impressive 16,000 AYUSH manuscripts, with 4,249 digitised. The Institute’s digital endeavours also include the Showcase of Ayurvedic Historical Imprints (SAHI) portal, which features nearly 800 medico-historical artifacts and the e-books of the AYUSH project, offering digital versions of classical textbooks.

The Journal of Indian Medical Heritage run by the NIIMH has published writings that mention how Ayurveda dawned during the reign of Nizams, some manuscripts from the Qutub Shahi period, a history of Anaesthesia and Hyderabad Chloroform Commission, list of Arabic, Persian and Urdu Medical Manuscripts, growth of the hospital system in Hyderabad and many more topics, providing readers with insights into Hyderabad's rich medical heritage.