NIIMH Celebrates Ayurveda Day with Exhibitions, Lectures

Hyderabad: National Institute of Indian Medical Heritage (NIIMH), Dilsukhnagar, will celebrate the 9th Ayurveda Day on Tuesday. The institute that houses some of the oldest books and manuscripts on traditional medicine will organise an exhibition for medicinal plants and traditional drugs. There is also a museum on the history and heritage of medicine in India, which will remain open for the public.

The institute recently hosted an awareness programme for students and teachers on 'Ayurveda Innovations for Global Health', conducted under the guidance of Dr G.P. Prasad, assistant director-in-charge. Dr Sindhu, senior research fellow, delivered a lecture on stress management and maintaining workplace harmony through mindfulness, meditation, and yoga. Dr K. Bhargavi, senior research fellow, discussed the importance of Ayurveda in women's health.