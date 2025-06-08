Night Patrol Takes Toll on Constables

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s night patrol vehicles are now equipped with GPS tracking systems that allow police control rooms to track their movements in real time. While the system is aimed at improving emergency response times, the constables behind the wheel have reported an added layer of pressure.

Apart from tracking movement, this system also allows control rooms to identify idle units, and re-route vehicles during emergencies.

“Each patrol vehicle is expected to halt at designated points for 30 minutes. If it stays beyond that, we get an alert from the control room. This helps keep patrolling active,” said Langer Houz Inspector B. Venkata Ramulu. The system is installed in both mobile patrol vehicles and Blue Colts.

Medchal inspector A. Satyanarayana said that when a Dial 100 call is received, the nearest vehicle is automatically alerted. “This ensures quicker response in the event of a crime and saves valuable time during emergencies,” he said.

However, for the constables, who are on-duty, the job is more than just moving around. Recently, a video of two constables sleeping while on-duty at 3 am in Kings Avenue Colony was being largely circulated on social media platforms.

“There are three shifts in a day, but we barely get two hours of rest. If we stop too long or fall behind schedule, we get a call from superiors. Going on the same route everyday and staying there for 30 minutes is a must,” said a constable from the South West Zone, who requested anonymity.

During VIP movements or festivals, duty hours stretch to 12 hours without breaks. “We end up working continuously on such days, missing family events and sleep,” said another constable from the Shamshabad zone.

Adding to this distress is the issue of fuel shortage. “By the 25th of each month, we usually run out of the fuel loaded by the department. For the remaining days, we buy fuel from our pockets unless there’s special duty,” the constable said.