Nigerian Attire Marks World Day Of Prayer Led By Women In Churches

HYDERABAD: Churches across the city organised special prayer meetings led by women congregations as part of the annual World Day of Prayer, with Nigeria chosen as the focus country for 2026 by the National Council of Churches in India.

Women attending the services dressed in traditional Nigerian attire such as Kaftan, Aso Ebi and Buba, along with Gele head ties, wrap skirts and flowing robes, reflecting the cultural traditions of the country. The gatherings were held to pray for Nigeria amid ongoing conflicts and violence affecting women in the country.

Susana Ougustina from Malkajgiri said, “A Day when women participated in prayers, reflecting on the difficult conditions and conflicts faced in Nigeria.”

Churches organised the programmes on Friday depending on the availability of women congregations. Surekha Paul, a railway employee, said, “World Day of Prayer was observed in our churches with the theme “Pray for Nigeria.” As part of the observance, we displayed their staple foods such as fruits, vegetables and grains. Since music is an important part of their culture, musical instruments were also exhibited.”

At SD Road in Secunderabad, several churches came together for the event, which included prayers and cultural displays reflecting Nigerian traditions.

Navaneetha Norfolk, vice-president and secretary for projects, HRC, MCI, said, “Special prayers were also offered for children, men and families, lifting up the entire nation and seeking peace, wellbeing and stability for people everywhere. It was a meaningful occasion as hearts came together in prayer for the nation and its people.”

Participants said preparations for the event took several days, with women arranging Nigerian flags, maps and displays of jewellery traditionally used in the region.

Women from different denominations gathered at churches on Chapel Road for the programme. Vaddepally Sangeeta Sagar said, “We enacted Beatrice’s story, portraying how widows in their community support and encourage one another. The play reflected the strength and resilience of Nigerian women and helped those who attended better understand their experiences.”

Roselyn Joel from Sanathnagar said, “Here in our churches, the observance helps women understand the suffering and challenges faced by people living in that region. It is held every year in the first week of March and is now in its 99th year. The initiative began in 1927 in Queensland, Australia. Next year will mark its centenary celebration.”