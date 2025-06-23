Nigerian Among 3 Held In Drug Racket Busted in Manikonda

The raid occurred in a flat at Anuhar Coral Bells on Road Number 20 in Alkapuri Township, was based on credible intelligence about a Goa–Hyderabad drug link.

The arrested have been identified as Chukwumeka Wisdom Onyeka alias Victor Chukwu alias Chukwu Emeka Divine alias Major Cartel (22), a B.Sc (IT) at Gokul Global University in Gujarat and native of Nigeria, Gopishetty Rajesh (40), a wedding planner and resident of Manikonda, and Bommadevara Veera Raju (32), a real-estate and car dealer and native of Rajahmundry in West Godavari.

The police said the syndicate was operated by Max alias Princewel alias Buchi alias Gabriel, a Nigerian drug lord managing supply chains from abroad using student visa holders and fake identities. Rajesh and Veera Raju, initially consumers, built contacts with high-profile celebrities and started purchasing drugs at premium prices.

Attracted by high profits, they continued drug peddling even after being arrested by Raidurgam police earlier. They visited Goa multiple times to procure narcotics and supplied them in Hyderabad to elite circles.

Based on a tip-off, the TGANB and Narsingi police raided the premises while a deal was in progress. All three were caught red-handed. Police inquiries revealed that Wisdom entered India on December 26, 2022 on a student visa using a Sudanese passport as Chukwu Victor. After his passport was seized, Wisdom received a Nigerian passport under the name Chukwu Emeka Divine in mid 2023 from handler Max in Goa.

In September, 2024, he returned to Nigeria and destroyed this passport and on December 13, 2024, he re-entered India with a Nigerian passport under his real name Wisdom.

Sharing rave party and drug delivery details, the police said Phani Raj hailing from Mangalagiri, a regular customer, hosted a rave party on May 29, 2025 at a farmhouse in Aziz Nagar, Moinabad. The arrested person Rajesh delivered five grams of cocaine after meeting him at Mokila.

Two days later, Rajesh travelled to Mangalagiri and delivered 15 grams of cocaine to Phani Raj, the police said.